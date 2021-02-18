Club FM launches Cinema Katha

A first of its kind initiative where the listeners meet top Directors to co-create Audio Cinemas.
Club FM which recently underwent a relaunch with the focus on “U”, the audience, has been generating appreciation both from audience and advertisers alike. In keeping with the DNA of the channel, it has just launched an innovative concept, Cinema Katha, a distinctive way of story creation, orchestrated by 3 famous film directors. A week is dedicated to each of the directors. At the beginning of their turn, each one will announce a story plot which the listeners need to help him develop into a full-blown audio cinema, within that week itself. The director keeps coming back on the station daily to add twists and turns to the story based on the listener’s feedback in the previous day.
The initiative was launched on 15th February and the daily response rate has been rapidly increasing. What took us by surprise is the social media conversations on the initiative and Hari Narayanan, famous music director who heard the promotion while in his car, proactively contributing a song for the first movie being directed by Roshan Andrews. The best story contributors for the day as chosen by the Director also get gratified. In the days to come we are expecting popular movie stars to be part of the excitement too. Directors Jude Antony and Ramesh Pisharody will be featured next. The final audio cinema, curated by each of the directors will be approx. 20 minutes long and will feature a mix of Club FM voice artists and selected listeners. It will be launched in Club FM and our digital/social assets.
Commenting on the initiative M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group said “We have disrupted the radio space in Kerala. As the No.1 station, it was the most daring act of a complete transformation. We were more than sure our listeners would receive it well as we did nothing other than putting them at the center of our framework. Cinema Katha is yet another challenger initiative from us, un done before. We are delighted that Pulsar NS200 saw the merit in the lead association with the property, along with other clients. We also have immense satisfaction that our audience has received this initiative too with open arms”.