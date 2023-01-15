CNBC-TV 18 will be at World Economic Forum, Switzerland with a special coverage

Sharing her thoughts on one of the biggest economic conventions of the year, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18, said, "CNBC-TV18 has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive coverage of the World Economic Forum’s annual meet, reflecting the channel's commitment and expertise in keeping its viewers informed about important developments that shape the economy and business. Given the current critical juncture the world is at, and the pressing crises that require decisive collective action, this year's annual meet of the World Economic Forum holds particular significance. We are looking forward to engage with global policymakers & business leaders who have the power to shape the future of the world.”