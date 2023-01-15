CNBC-TV 18 will be at World Economic Forum, Switzerland with a special coverage

The five-day convention to be held from January 16-20 will see Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18 in conversation with the top Indian and global business leaders.
CNBC-TV18 will be at the World Economic Forum's annual meet in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 16-20, 2023 to bring its viewers LIVE and exclusive coverage of the summit.
The World Economic Forum is convening its 53rd annual meeting to reaffirm the value of dialogue and public-private cooperation to navigate the current cascading crises, and drive tangible change for the long term. This year, conversations at the forum will revolve around the central theme of ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’, and will address topics such as, energy & food crises; high inflation, low growth, high debt economy; harnessing frontier technologies for private sector innovation and resilience; new system for work, skills & care; and the current geopolitical risks.
The summit will entail conversations with eminent leaders, policymakers, and renowned economists, who will offer unique and unparalleled perspective on the global economic and business landscapes. CNBC-TV18 through its flagship programming ‘DAVOS’23’ will bring viewers unmatched coverage of the summit through the week, and offer special curated content.
Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18, will moderate and steer 3 special sessions at World Economic Forum, a part of the main World Economic Forum agenda. She will also host 50+ interviews, and exclusive conversations with the key govt. ministers, global policymakers, global CEOs and Indian business leaders.
We are particularly proud to take our flagship campaign on Gender parity & inclusion, FUTURE. FEMALE. FORWARD -The Women’s Collective, to Davos this year, and our pleased to jointly host a session at ‘The Female Quotient’s Equality Lounge’.
Some of the global and Indian leaders who will interact with CNBC-TV18 during the event include - Brian T. Moynihan, Chairman and CEO, Bank of America; Manny Maceda, CEO, Bain & Company; Bob Morris, Chairman, PwC Global; Jesper Brodin, Global CEO, IKEA; Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons India; Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro; Raghuram Rajan, Former RBI Governor, Prof. Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Finance Chicago Booth; Carmine Di Sibio, Global Chairman and CEO, EY, amongst others.
Additionally, notable national and international economists, policymakers and academicians from the likes of Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development of India; Sean de Cleene, Head, Future of Food, the World Economic Forum; Roberto Bocca, Head Energy, Basic Industries & Member Executive Committee World Economic Forum; Prof Kenneth Rogoff, Economics and Maurits C. Boas Chair of International Economics Harvard University; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & IT, and many more will join CNBC-TV18’s Davos Dialogues.
Sharing her thoughts on one of the biggest economic conventions of the year, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18, said, "CNBC-TV18 has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive coverage of the World Economic Forum’s annual meet, reflecting the channel's commitment and expertise in keeping its viewers informed about important developments that shape the economy and business. Given the current critical juncture the world is at, and the pressing crises that require decisive collective action, this year's annual meet of the World Economic Forum holds particular significance. We are looking forward to engage with global policymakers & business leaders who have the power to shape the future of the world.”
CNBC-TV18 has an impressive line-up of partners on-board which includes, Bank of Baroda as a ‘presenting’ sponsor, IBM and Mahindra Rise as ‘powered-by’ sponsors, and the Government of Madhya Pradesh as the ‘state partner’.