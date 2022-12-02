CNBC-TV18 kickstarted ‘Future Female Forward – A Women’s Collective’ in Mumbai

Commenting on gender representation in academics, Hitendra Dave, chief executive officer, HSBC India, said, “When you see engineering colleges and MBA institutes 5-10 years from now, you will see diversity and inclusivity improve. There is a clear evidence that companies with diversified pools of talent in the form of gender and ethnicity get far better quality of work in their systems. Frankly, any business that cares about its longevity and growth will want to emphasise on diversity for its own interest as well. From HSBC’s perspective, we want to focus on doing a much better job, serve our internal and external stakeholders better, which according to us is only possible with more women representation. We need organisations to showcase women role models more actively.”