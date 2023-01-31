CNBC-TV18 presents exclusive line-up for the Union Budget

CNBC-TV18 presents an exclusive programming line-up with the biggest industry voices to decode the Union Budget announcement.
CNBC-TV18 is gearing up once again for the most comprehensive coverage and analysis of the most awaited financial event in the country – the Union Budget 2023, to be presented by the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1.
As the Union Budget charts out a roadmap for the nation’s economic growth and progress, CNBC-TV18 endeavours to present the most exhaustive coverage and analysis featuring the most influential names from markets, India Inc., policy and beyond.
The extensive programming line-up has been curated under the theme of ‘Budget 2023: Resilience to Resurgence’, to keep India up-to-date on what Budget 2023 will mean for the country.
With manufacturing being a key area of focus this year, the audience will see discussions around the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes used to seek investments and funding by manufacturers. Other areas such as agriculture and food processing, auto/EVs/batteries, clean & green energy, SME growth in rural India etc., are also of key interest, along with personal finance and taxes, which will be discussed at length for the audience.
CNBC-TV18’s exclusive pre-budget shows are covering every aspect of the Union Budget, with well-researched information and cutting-edge analysis. For instance, ‘What The Market Wants’ features some of India’s best market experts who navigate the stock market’s expectations while ‘Budget Brainstorm’ delves deep into various sector performances and brainstorms with the leading experts of the industry. If you are looking for expert opinions and expectations from a global lens, ‘What The World Wants’ talks about the same in great detail. ‘What India Inc. Wants’ features the biggest faces of corporate India talking about their expectations from the Budget.
Additionally, the ‘Economic Survey Special’ will offer a comprehensive view of the government’s annual survey. Lastly, through the Budget specials in its feature shows such as Young Turks, Smart Money, Commodity Champions, Startup Street, etc., the channel will put the spotlight on trends, themes, impact and expectations across sectors from Budget 2023.
On Budget Day, the channel will feature an impressive line-up of experts from business, finance and markets to decode the Budget. The stellar guest list will see industry titans such as Sanjiv Mehta (HUL); Sanjiv Puri (ITC); Sanjiv Bajaj (Bajaj Finserv); Anish Shah (Mahindra Group); along with market veterans such as Ramesh Damani, Madhu Kela, S. Naren, Shankar Sharma, Prashant Khemka, Sunil Singhania, etc. Industry heavyweights such as Tarun Bajaj (Former Revenue Secretary), Sajjid Chinoy (JP Morgan India), Raamdeo Agrawal (Motilal Oswal Financial Services), Dinesh Kanabar (Dhruva Advisors) and Ashok Wadhwa (Ambit) are the CNBC-TV18 Budget special guest editors who will bring in their expert analysis to the table this year.
Sharing her thoughts, Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “For over 20 years, CNBC-TV18 has examined the Union Budget in detail and discussed its effect on the economy, business, markets, and the public through our specially curated programming and content. The hope is that this year’s Budget will build on the resilience seen in the past year and announce measures to further accelerate growth and capitalize on the changing geo-political and geo-economic landscape. Through our comprehensive coverage of Budget 2023: Resilience to Resurgence, we aim to simplify the Union Budget for our audience and explain the impact of the announcements, all this LIVE and in real time. With 23 years of experience, the CNBC-TV18 team has the expertise and the specialization to decode India’s most definitive annual economic event. With a star cast of union ministers, industry leaders, economists, policymakers, global investors, CNBC-TV18 will bring you the most value-added analysis of the Union Budget”
Adding to this, Smriti Mehra, CEO, business news, Network18, said, “The Budget season is a great opportunity for us to reinstate our promise of being a trusted investment ally to our audience. With the line-up of shows till date, and the analysis of Budget on February 1, we aim to equip our audience with information that is relevant and useful to them in their financial journey. For Union Budget 2023, we have partnered with some of the most renowned brands such as, Life Insurance Corporation of India - ‘Co-Presenting Sponsor’; Mahindra XUV 400 - ‘Driven By Sponsor’, and Panasonic - ‘Co-Powered By Sponsor’. Apart from these, we also have Bandhan Bank as an ‘Associate Sponsor’ and Grant Thornton Bharat as ‘Knowledge Partner’.
Tune in to CNBC-TV18 to catch the FM’s Speech LIVE on 1st Feb, 11 AM onwards.
