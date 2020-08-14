CNN-News18 salutes the spirit of freedom this Independence Day

In line with its commitment to bring engaging reportage, the programming on CNN-News18 will comprise in-depth news reports focused on capturing the true spirit of freedom. The channel has lined up non-stop programming capturing success stories of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. On Independence Day, the channel will broadcast live coverage of PM Modi’s address to the nation from Red Fort followed by an in-depth analysis with experts on his address. Marya Shakil, Political Editor, CNN-News18, will host an exclusive panel discussion wherein experts and renowned newsmakers such as Tejaswi Surya, Tapsee Pannu and Sakshi Malik will share their idea of independence.