CNN-News18 salutes the spirits of doctors with #ExtraordinaryAmongUs campaign, this National Doctors’ Day

The campaign #ExtraordinaryAmongUs will conclude with Doctors’ Corner, a virtual conclave that will host some of the notable personalities from the Indian medical fraternity as they share their experiences from the COVID-19 wards. The channel’s formidable team of editorial experts led by veteran anchors and journalists will also pay their tribute to the incredible service offered by the doctors to humanity.

Tune in to ‘#ExtraordinaryAmongUs’ from 1stJuly to 7th July, only on CNN-News18