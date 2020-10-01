Coca-Cola India releases Sustainability Update 2019-20

Commenting on the release of the Sustainability Update 2019-20, Mr. Ishteyaque Amjad, Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability said, “Our purpose of Refreshing the World and Making a Difference has guided us well all throughout, by keeping the Company on course of creating loved brands and doing business sustainably. This approach was further enhanced in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the Company took prudent decisions and steadfast interventions to help its compatriots and communities face unprecedented challenges. Since the past one decade we have been publishing our