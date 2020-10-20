COLORS Bangla launches new shows for Durga Puja

Elaborating on the special programming, Rahul Chakravarti, Business Head, COLORS Bangla, said, “At COLORS Bangla, we have always believed in redefining the entertainment quotient with innovative and meaningful content. For Bengalis, Durga Puja stirs different feelings, emotions and memories. Since Pujo will be different this year due to the ongoing pandemic, we thought of bringing the festive mood at home for our viewers by lining up programs with the best names in the industry. In addition to this, we have a special movie line up in store for the movie lovers. In our effort to provide wholesome entertainment, we are delighted to have on-boarded advertisers across categories. Further, keeping in mind the new normal, we have also launched a Durga Puja campaign to encourage our viewers to celebrate this Pujo responsibly.”