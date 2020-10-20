COLORS Bangla launches new shows for Durga Puja

Two special festive programs ‘Sree Sree Sarodiya Durga Pujo’ and ‘Golpe Gaane Pujor Adda’ to air at 10 am and 5 pm respectively from 22nd-26th October 2020
The auspicious occasion of Durga Puja is not just a festival, but a celebration of life. While this year, in the new normal, Pujo will be different, what will not change is the zest for Durga Pujo amongst Bengalis. Keeping in mind the five days of festivity, COLORS Bangla is all set to treat its viewers with two special festive programs, starting 22nd October to 26th October 2020.
Elaborating on the special programming, Rahul Chakravarti, Business Head, COLORS Bangla, said, “At COLORS Bangla, we have always believed in redefining the entertainment quotient with innovative and meaningful content. For Bengalis, Durga Puja stirs different feelings, emotions and memories. Since Pujo will be different this year due to the ongoing pandemic, we thought of bringing the festive mood at home for our viewers by lining up programs with the best names in the industry. In addition to this, we have a special movie line up in store for the movie lovers. In our effort to provide wholesome entertainment, we are delighted to have on-boarded advertisers across categories. Further, keeping in mind the new normal, we have also launched a Durga Puja campaign to encourage our viewers to celebrate this Pujo responsibly.”
The morning program hosted by popular anchor Rini Ghosh will dwell on the lore of Pujo and the mythos of Maa Durga, bringing alive the divinity and the richness of the rituals and traditions associated with the festival. Durga Pujo celebrations are incomplete without those long Adda sessions which give an adrenaline rush like no other. Keeping this in mind the evening program hosted by popular singer Jojo will be a musical chat show with popular celebrities from Bengal. The star-studded evening will have Ronita, Souptik, Aneek, Haimanti Shukla, Surojit, Abhishek Dutta and Rupankar Bagchi to name a few.
The entertainment doesn’t stop here. Keeping in mind the movie lovers and the channel’s wide repertoire of 200+ Bangla titles; Colors Bangla has dedicated each day of the Pujo to a superstar. From Saptami being dedicated to fans of Jeet to Ashtami being dedicated to Mithun Chakrabarty, special movies of superstars will be showcased.
COLORS Bangla has launched a Durga Puja campaign which urges everyone to celebrate this Pujo responsibly in this “new normal”. The Pujo campaign dwells on the fact that the Divine mother will be welcomed with usual devotion minus the revelry of Durgotsav. With discussions on various rituals, traditions to adda, music associated with Pujo, COLORS Bangla plans to evoke nostalgia and provide wholesome entertainment.
(We got this information in a press release).