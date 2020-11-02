Colors Kannada ramps up its primetime viewing with two new shows

Speaking on the new show launches, Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head – Kannada Entertainment Cluster, Viacom18, said, “Colors Kannada has always been ahead of the curve in the Kannada entertainment space. We have focused on telling stories in the most compelling and relatable manner which our viewers can resonate with. With our new brand ethos, we innovated and adapted to the new normal by resuming content of our existing shows, despite the challenges. We are delighted to yet again be ahead of the curve to satiate entertainment needs and air our new shows ‘Majaa Bharatha- Season 4’ and ‘Hoo Male’ to spread humor and love amidst these challenging times. With renewed energy and excitement, we are hopeful that these shows will surely make an impact in the 9 pm primetime slot.”