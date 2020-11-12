COLORS launches new drama series 'Molkki'

The story of Molkki revolves around Purvi (played by Priyal Mahajan), an upright girl with a strong moral compass, who is unknowingly sold as a bride to a sarpanch, a man twice her age, Virender Pratap Singh (played by Amar Upadhyay). Purvi is a self-sufficient, headstrong girl who has always made sure she paved her way in life. She paid for her education by tutoring kids and never footed for any privileges. On the other hand, Virender Pratap Singh is still overcoming his first wife's death and is soaked in the guilt of not being a part of his kids’ life while in their growing up years. But now that he has married for a second time to a bought bride, he does not view it as a real relationship. Transporting viewers to Haryana, Molkki reflects on how Purvi finds her space in society, wins the respect of the people around her, and manages to establish a relationship based on trust and mutual respect with her much-older husband. But will she be a wife, a mother or will she forever be just a bought bride? Will a relationship born out of a money deal, blossom into love?