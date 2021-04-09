Colors Tamil brings Direct Television Premiere of 'Sarbath'

Set in Dindigul, Sarbath trails the life of an IT professional – played by Kathir, who visits his hometown for his brother's wedding only to know that it has been called off. The movie then takes an alluring turn when Kathir finds himself falling in love with the same girl who was supposed to get married to his brother and tackles the situation with the help of his friend played by Soori. The film is packed with a heap of emotions like love, friendship, brotherhood and laughter making it an absolute family entertainer.