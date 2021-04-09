Colors Tamil brings Direct Television Premiere of 'Sarbath'

Tune into Colors Tamil on April 11, Sunday at 4 PM and repeat telecast on 7 PM to witness the direct premiere of ‘Sarbath'.
Colors Tamil, the youngest GEC of Tamil Nadu, is all set to bring to your screens the direct satellite premiere of the much-anticipated movie – Sarbath. First time available to viewers on Colors Tamil, the family entertainer Sarbath is Directed by debutant Prabhakaran and boasts of a star-studded cast featuring acclaimed actor Kathir, renowned comedian Soori and debutante Rahasya in the lead roles. Apart from its eminent star cast, the film also has the talented Ajesh Ashok as its music composer. With Dairy Day Ice Cream and Cadbury Perk as the special partners, Sarbath is the perfect entertainer for the whole family to enjoy on 11th April, 2021 at 4 PM and 7 PM only on Colors Tamil.
Commenting on the premiere, Anup Chandrasekharan, business head - Colors Tamil said, "At Colors Tamil, we always aim to treat our audiences to quality content. To take it to the next level, we have decided to make movies an integral part of our programming and are introducing a Movie of the Month, which will allow viewers to watch a brand new or recently launched movie on our channel. As part of this initiative, we are first offering Sarbath, a direct satellite premiere exclusively on Colors Tamil, which is a wholesome family entertainer.
Set in Dindigul, Sarbath trails the life of an IT professional – played by Kathir, who visits his hometown for his brother's wedding only to know that it has been called off. The movie then takes an alluring turn when Kathir finds himself falling in love with the same girl who was supposed to get married to his brother and tackles the situation with the help of his friend played by Soori. The film is packed with a heap of emotions like love, friendship, brotherhood and laughter making it an absolute family entertainer.
Commenting on the launch, director Prabhakaran said, "Sarbath will eternally be close to my heart as it imprints my journey as a filmmaker. I am excited and overwhelmed that my debut film is going to be witnessed by a broad spectrum of an audience through its direct satellite premiere on Colors Tamil. As a team, we have put in a lot of hard work into this film and, I strongly believe that the audience will be able to connect and relate with every character in the film."