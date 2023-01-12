Colors Tamil brings to screen back-to-back blockbusters on Pongal

The Tamil entertainment channel is all set to bring to screens a specially curated lineup of movies starting from January 14, 2023.
Colors Tamil, Viacom18’s Tamil entertainment channel is all set to bring to screens a specially curated lineup of movies starting from January 14, 2023 on the occasion of Pongal.
Commencing the festival on a hilarious note, the channel will telecast the World Television Premiere of Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kadhai, followed by the World Television Premieres of Trigger and Nitham Oru Vaanam with special partners Yasko Couple Combo pack - Dhotis' Set & Sarees, Lakshmi Ceramics India’s Number 1 Retailer, Vcare Trichology Hair Clinic; presented by Hamam and powered by Prithivi Women Innerwears. Tune into Colors Tamil starting from Saturday, 14th January 2023 to Tuesday, 17th January 2023 to get the show started with unlimited entertainment.
Kickstarting the movie marathon, the World Television Premiere of Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kadhai will bring in buckets of laughter on 14th January 2023, Saturday at 1:00pm. Featuring Actor Dulquer Salmaan, Actor Vishnu UnniKrishnan and Actor Soubin Shahir in the lead roles, the film traverses the life of Lallu, a daily wage painter and his gang of friends. Lallu (Dulquer Salmaan) is in search of a life partner and comes across a girl’s photo in the news. He immediately falls in love with her photo and decides to look for her. Tune into Colors Tamil on 14th January, Saturday at 1:00pm to witness if Lallu is able to find her.
Following this, the channel is also set to bring to screens for the first time, the World Television Premiere of Trigger on 15th January, Sunday at 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, calling for a double blast. A smart-cop thriller, audiences will behold Actor Atharvaa as Prabhakaran, an undercover cop in a quest to stop the mastermind (Actor Rahul Dev) behind a child kidnapping racket. Tune into Colors Tamil, on 15th January, Sunday at 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, to delve into the world of crime and corruption.
The cine week will also showcase Buffoon and Bhaskar the Rascal on 16th January 2023, Monday, at 2:30 pm and 5:00 pm respectively.
Concluding the harvest season on 17th January 2023, Tuesday, the channel will telecast The World Television Premiere of Nitham Oru Vaanam at 1:30 pm. Starring Actor Ashok Selvan, Actor Aparna Balamurali and Actor Ritu Varma in the leads, the movie explores hopes, romance and new beginnings. Revolving around the life of Arjun (Ashok Selvan), an introvert with OCD, the film witnesses his journey after he happens to read two stories based on true people and goes in search of their endings. Tune into Colors Tamil on 17th January 2023 at 1:30 pm to behold how a man finds happiness after a deep realization.