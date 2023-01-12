Colors Tamil brings to screen back-to-back blockbusters on Pongal

Kickstarting the movie marathon, the World Television Premiere of Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kadhai will bring in buckets of laughter on 14th January 2023, Saturday at 1:00pm. Featuring Actor Dulquer Salmaan, Actor Vishnu UnniKrishnan and Actor Soubin Shahir in the lead roles, the film traverses the life of Lallu, a daily wage painter and his gang of friends. Lallu (Dulquer Salmaan) is in search of a life partner and comes across a girl’s photo in the news. He immediately falls in love with her photo and decides to look for her. Tune into Colors Tamil on 14th January, Saturday at 1:00pm to witness if Lallu is able to find her.