COLORS Tamil brings ‘Sinthanaigal Simplified’ featuring Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar

With the world going through a humanitarian crisis one could never have imagined, a silver lining of hope is all that is required to keep oneself sailing. In an effort to make these tough times slightly easier for its viewers and engage them with new and innovative content, COLORS Tamil presents ‘Sinthanaigal Simplified’, a motivational heart to heart conversation talk show in association with The Art of Living Foundation. Set to go on-air starting 23rd August 2020, every Sunday at 11:00 AM, the program will showcase Global Humanitarian, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar of Art of Living Foundation in candid conversation with Tamil personalities from different walks of life.
Speaking about the channel’s first ever talk show, Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head, COLORS Tamil said, “As a channel, COLORS Tamil has always focused on telling stories that are meaningful and that make a difference. The Art of Living Foundation has been pivotal in helping many individuals find their inner peace and living a happy and stress-free life. We are delighted on this association with the Foundation and more importantly with highly respected Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji. We are sure that our viewers will not only enjoy watching COLORS Tamil’s very first and brand new talk show Sinthanaigal Simplified every Sunday morning, but will also find it very enriching that will help them live a more meaningful life.”
The talk show titled ‘Sinthanaigal Simplified’ featuring spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, aims to reinstall positivity and engage in an honest and thought-provoking conversation about life, relationships, inclusiveness, belonging, family, love, success, health, mental well-being, spirituality, hope and courage in difficult times. Each conversation will provide viewers a peak into the treasured hearts of personalities as they drop their guard and reveal their innermost vulnerabilities. The show is set to provide the audience a sense of awakening as Gurudev talks about living a happy life, with his inimitable sense of humor and poignancy.
The inaugural episode shall feature Veteran Actor-Director K.Bhagyaraj and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar engage in a fascinating conversation on 23rd August, Sunday at 11:00 AM, only on COLORS Tamil. The 60-minute series will feature different celebrities every Sunday in conversation with the spiritual leader. Some prominent personalities who will feature on the show along with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar are Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Gautham Menon, Andrea Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rangaraj Pandey and many more.
Powered by Tamil Matrimony App, tune in to the first episode of COLORS Tamil’s first ever talk show Sinthanaigal Simplified at 11:00 am every Sunday, starting August 23, 2020 within the comfort of your homes.
COLORS Tamil is available on all leading cable networks and on all DTH platforms - Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1555), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553).
(We got this information in a press release).