COLORS Tamil brings ‘Sinthanaigal Simplified’ featuring Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar

Speaking about the channel’s first ever talk show, Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head, COLORS Tamil said, “As a channel, COLORS Tamil has always focused on telling stories that are meaningful and that make a difference. The Art of Living Foundation has been pivotal in helping many individuals find their inner peace and living a happy and stress-free life. We are delighted on this association with the Foundation and more importantly with highly respected Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji. We are sure that our viewers will not only enjoy watching COLORS Tamil’s very first and brand new talk show Sinthanaigal Simplified every Sunday morning, but will also find it very enriching that will help them live a more meaningful life.”