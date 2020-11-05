Colors Tamil strengthens its weekend programming with the launch of ‘Colors Kitchen’

Speaking on the launch of a cooking show in a refreshing format, Mr. Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head – Colors Tamil, said, “The lockdown encouraged many to try their hand in the kitchen more than usual. The kitchen became a place of experiments, excitement and entertainment. In an effort to further inspire and motivate our viewers in their culinary journey, we are delighted to present Colors Kitchen, featuring celebrity Chef Damu. This new show will surely bring families together and take viewers to different destinations, while at home in an attempt to revive legacy cuisines and recipes that have been long lost or forgotten. The show is sure to surprise viewers with anecdotes, historical references around the daily used ingredients that can be found in our kitchens. More interestingly, Dr. Chef Damu’s experience and knowledge will surely bring a unique essence to the show that viewers will look forward to every weekend. Viewers can also learn some fun, easy and healthy recipes through the show, which can be tried by anyone.”