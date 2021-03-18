Colors Tamil to air Mahasangamam of its popular fiction shows – Mangalya Sandhosham and Amman

Commenting on her cameo, Actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi said, “I have always enjoyed watching Mangalya Sandhosham and Amman on Colors Tamil and, it was quite exciting to work with the cast and the crew of the two shows for their Mahasangamam special. It was overall an overwhelming experience for me to portray the role of Amman, which will bring an unconventional twist to the entire plot of the Mahasangamam episodes. I hope viewers enjoy my cameo as much as I enjoyed filming for it.”