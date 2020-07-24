COLORS Tamil to bring positivity and good vibes to viewers’ homes

‘Murugan Rahasiyam’ will air on Sunday, July 26th at 5:30 pm exclusively on COLORS Tamil.
In an effort to enlighten its viewers with positivity and good vibes during the ongoing humanitarian crisis, COLORS Tamil takes yet another step to ensure that its viewers stay culturally connected and engaged with insightful teachings about Lord Muruga from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, while at home. On the auspicious occasion of Aadi (Kanda) Shasti, COLORS Tamil will exclusively telecast a special program straight from Sri Sri Ravishankar’s Ashram highlighting the importance of Shasti for its viewers thus ensuring that they stay mentally and spiritually healthy. This will be followed by a mass chanting session that will unite millions of Tamilians across the globe. The special program Murugan Rahasiyam will air on Sunday, July 26, 2020, 5:30 pm onwards exclusively on COLORS Tamil.
Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head of COLORS Tamil said, “COLORS Tamil has always focused on storytelling that matches the rich heritage of the Tamil Nadu culture with innovative and quality content. Amidst the lockdown, we began making constant efforts to ensure that our viewers stay connected with us while being entertained. On the auspicious occasion of Kanda Shasti Kavasam, the program from Sri Sri Ravishankar’s ashram will enhance inner balance and spiritual wellbeing of all our viewers. Our commitment towards entertaining our viewers further makes us accountable to ensure that we don’t miss out on important cultural events. We hope that this divine experience will be able to uplift people’s spirit and help them tide through this crisis.”
Lord Muruga is considered as the Tamil God. Globally revered spiritual and humanitarian leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar will begin the show at 5:30 p.m. by sharing the teachings of Lord Muruga and the importance of Shasti and its effects on individuals and society as a whole. At 6 p.m. there will be a mass chanting session of Kanda Shasti Kavasam from Sri Sri Ravishankar’s ashram which will unite Tamilians across the world who will pray to invoke valor, give mental strength and protect people. Considering the restrictions due to the current situation, COLORS Tamil has made arrangements to telecast the program and give its viewers an opportunity to be a part of this meditative experience to enlighten the mind, body and soul.
(We got this information in a press release).