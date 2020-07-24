COLORS Tamil to bring positivity and good vibes to viewers’ homes

Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head of COLORS Tamil said, “COLORS Tamil has always focused on storytelling that matches the rich heritage of the Tamil Nadu culture with innovative and quality content. Amidst the lockdown, we began making constant efforts to ensure that our viewers stay connected with us while being entertained. On the auspicious occasion of Kanda Shasti Kavasam, the program from Sri Sri Ravishankar’s ashram will enhance inner balance and spiritual wellbeing of all our viewers. Our commitment towards entertaining our viewers further makes us accountable to ensure that we don’t miss out on important cultural events. We hope that this divine experience will be able to uplift people’s spirit and help them tide through this crisis.”