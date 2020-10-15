COLORS Tamil to launch new mini-series – Nalam Tharum Navarathri

Commenting on this special series, Mr. Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head – COLORS Tamil, said “At COLORS Tamil, we believe in focussing on storytelling that recognises the rich culture of Tamil Nadu with innovative and meaningful content. As a symbolic representation of faith and hope, Navarathri is an embodiment of good’s triumph over evil. With the newly launched mini-series, we are happy to package and present differentiated content to our viewers across the globe. It is our humble effort in providing our viewers a much-needed experience of devotional vibrancy in a time of a global pandemic. It is also an effort towards rekindling the faith by highlighting rich, traditional practices of this festive season. We are hopeful that this enlightening experience will further add a spark of positivity for our viewers.”