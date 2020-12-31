Colors Tamil to usher in 2021 with two new shows

Speaking on the line-up of two new shows, Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said “The guiding philosophy at Colors Tamil has always been to bring in fresh and differentiated content for our viewers. We were the first GEC in Tamil Nadu to restart original programming as we started emerging from the lockdown. And now, we will welcome 2021 on a special note with the line-up of 2 new exciting shows. While Sillunu Oru Kaadhal will bolster our Monday to Saturday prime time offering, Bhajan Samraat will strengthen the daily morning band. We are sure that both shows will strike a chord with viewers and further strengthen our engagement with them.”