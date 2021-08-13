Dangal Games forays into the big league of Online Gaming

The announcement is in line with the Series A, 1 Million USD funding raised by the brand in January 2021. The Dangal Games app will be a flagship unified multi gaming platform and is aiming to penetrate into the mass population of India with casual games like: 8 ball Pool, Carrom, Racing, Quiz and so on. The application will initially be available for Android users and on the website from where users can download it easily without any hassle. It will be very useful for the player to play on unified platforms.