Dangal launches fiction show ‘Jyoti’

Reminiscing about her role, Sneha Wagh, said, “I come from a middle-class family myself and identified with the character of Jyoti due to a lot of commonalities like taking up responsibilities of her home. Jyoti who is the elder daughter is ambitious, responsible, grounded and very relatable by both women and men. This show is very close to me as it helps me look back at both my fight and how I have grown through the years. I am glad that Dangal will now make sure the voice of Jyoti reaches the roots of India, and to every household. I hope it helps everyone to keep going, as it does to me”