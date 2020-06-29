Dangal to entertain viewers with fresh content

To begin airing fresh content on its channel from July 2, 2020.
COVID-19 has had a deep impact on numerous sectors across India and had brought the broadcast industry to a standstill; as a result viewers were deprived of new and fresh content. With sectors resuming their functioning under strict guidelines and norms, leading Hindi general entertainment channel, Dangal will begin airing fresh content for its original show Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi starting July 2, 2020. A part of Enterr10 Television, Dangal was one of the first channels to begin production for its show Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi with production house Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. Latest episodes for fiction drama series Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi will air daily starting Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 7 pm.
On steadily moving back to normal, a channel spokesperson said, “We are very excited to resume airing of fresh episodes for our viewers. Over the past few months, we re-ran interesting shows like Ramayana, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Chandragupt Maurya, which kept our viewers engaged and entertained. Now that lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, we have begun shoots for our shows with all guidelines and norms being followed on sets. We will begin airing new episodes for Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi on July 2. The show will restart with a new turn of events that is sure to keep viewers gripped. We are also working towards launching some more fresh content that will keep viewers entertained. We urge our viewers to stay safe and follow best practices while adapting to this new normal.”
Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi returns to Dangal with a new story twist. The story will also see the entry of a new character. In addition to Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi, Devi Aadi Parashakti has also resumed its shoot.
(We got this information from a press release.)