Dangal to entertain viewers with fresh content

On steadily moving back to normal, a channel spokesperson said, “We are very excited to resume airing of fresh episodes for our viewers. Over the past few months, we re-ran interesting shows like Ramayana, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Chandragupt Maurya, which kept our viewers engaged and entertained. Now that lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, we have begun shoots for our shows with all guidelines and norms being followed on sets. We will begin airing new episodes for Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi on July 2. The show will restart with a new turn of events that is sure to keep viewers gripped. We are also working towards launching some more fresh content that will keep viewers entertained. We urge our viewers to stay safe and follow best practices while adapting to this new normal.”