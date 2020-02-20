Death in The Time of Social Media

The other thing that emerges out of this is how we all conveniently forget the complicated legacies of the strangers we mourn for. Amid the thousands of mourners memorializing Kobe Bryant's life, there were a few who shared the story of the forgotten rape allegation against him, way back from 2003.Maybe it is just easy to forgive our sporting heroes, or the ones we love? Or is it because Bryant’s case arose at a time when social media wasn’t so omnipresent? Imagine if the rape allegation against Kobe Bryant had come up during the #MeToo wave. What do you think would have happened?