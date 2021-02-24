Dentsu World Services wins The National Best Employer Brand Award 2020

Dentsu World Services announced that it has won the National Best Employer Brand 2020 at the World HRD Congress 29th Edition. They received this accolade for exhibiting exemplary work in HR discipline and effectively using marketing communications for HR development. The World HRD Congress which started 28 years ago is one of the largest rendezvous for HR professionals covering various HRM and HRD issues at a global level. It brings together over thousands of professionals in attendance from over 133 countries with a focus on the elements such as HR Tech, Diversity and Inclusion & women leaders in HR.