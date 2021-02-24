Dentsu World Services wins The National Best Employer Brand Award 2020

Award was presented by World HRD Congress (29th Edition).
Dentsu World Services announced that it has won the National Best Employer Brand 2020 at the World HRD Congress 29th Edition. They received this accolade for exhibiting exemplary work in HR discipline and effectively using marketing communications for HR development. The World HRD Congress which started 28 years ago is one of the largest rendezvous for HR professionals covering various HRM and HRD issues at a global level. It brings together over thousands of professionals in attendance from over 133 countries with a focus on the elements such as HR Tech, Diversity and Inclusion & women leaders in HR.
“This coveted recognition is a feather in our cap and reflects our commitment to our people and our pledge to drive people excellence through our focused policies, initiatives, and open teaming culture. Our win as the ‘Best Employer Brand’ reinstates our market positioning as a trusted 'Employer of Choice.' It feels great to be acknowledged as a trusted employer in the industry and we are immensely proud of the authentic value proposition we are delivering to our employees.” Shashikant Shimpi, VP and Country Head, Dentsu World Services.
“2020 was a testing year for all and we are proud to have met all challenges head-on. This win personifies our team’s high resilience and trust in the management and our employee-friendly policies. This year we intend to scale and are gearing to tap the best-in-market talent and grow extensively.” Priyanka Dutta, Human Resources Head, dentsu World Services.
Dentsu operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists. Dentsu’s diverse teams are aligned by 8 values and ways of working like - dream loud, make it real, inspire change, climb high, all lead, choose excitement, team without limits, and are a force for good. Dentsu World Services enables its team to accelerate their career – through a world of ‘never-before’ opportunities and possibilities. Though the teams are currently working from home, its state-of-the-art office in Eon IT Park Pune, houses a vibrant team of optimists, first-movers and champions of meaningful progress.
The World HRD Congress is a global platform that brings over 2000+ business leaders from various industry segments & attendance from over 133 countries. The 29th edition of the Congress was a remarkable confluence of world-wide business leaders, decision-makers and growth-drivers.
