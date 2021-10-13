Digital Industry Veterans enter the digital transformation space by launching 0101.today

Speaking on the idea behind inception of this company Jayraj Jadhav, Managing Partner commented, “As a marketer I know the struggle is really about focusing on day-to-day work Vs foundational work. Lot of CMOs face challenges in which platforms or stack to invest into and how do we really get ROI on investments. There is a need to work on strategy, stack and structure together. As a MarTech Proponent we decided to get a team of experts together to help CMOs in this mission. We have built proven frameworks that will help deliver conversion and growth at scale”