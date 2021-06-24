Disney+ Hotstar to expand its talent pool to drive its next phase of growth

“Our commitment to expanding our workforce reflects our confidence in India’s immense growth potential as we seek to create engaging content for the next billion digital viewers. In these disruptive times, we are keen to create opportunities for talent to thrive in an environment built on the core values of diversity and inclusion. We endeavour to continue transforming the digital entertainment experience by designing innovative business models while embracing complex technical, user and business challenges along the way,” said Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar.