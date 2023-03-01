DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 to celebrate the achievements of Women champions of India

The inaugural DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 is all set to celebrate and recognize the achievements of women game changers who have been successful in creating a better future through their intelligence, diligence, path-breaking performance, and grit. The upcoming on-ground event will also include panel discussions of women stalwarts across different industries on ‘The role of Indian successful women in boosting Indian economy and elevating the society’ and ‘Is Homemaking the first step towards Entrepreneurship for women?’ and will be held on 3rd March 2023 in Le Meridian, New Delhi.