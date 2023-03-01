DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 to celebrate the achievements of Women champions of India

This event will be broadcasted LIVE on the Facebook platforms of Zee News and DNA.
The inaugural DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 is all set to celebrate and recognize the achievements of women game changers who have been successful in creating a better future through their intelligence, diligence, path-breaking performance, and grit. The upcoming on-ground event will also include panel discussions of women stalwarts across different industries on ‘The role of Indian successful women in boosting Indian economy and elevating the society’ and ‘Is Homemaking the first step towards Entrepreneurship for women?’ and will be held on 3rd March 2023 in Le Meridian, New Delhi.
The Women Achievers Awards 2023 event will be graced by Chief Guest- Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Keynote speaker – BK Shivani. Industry stalwarts like Supriya Paul (Josh Talks), Kanta Singh (Deputy Director-UN Women), Dr Ranjana Kumari(Director, Centre for Social), Maya Vishwakarma(Padwoman) etc will be a part of the panel discussion series at the event.
With the rollout of DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023, the Zee News-DNA team looks forward to rewarding deserving women leaders who have very meticulously turned every challenge into a meaningful opportunity and succeeded in various fields. Women leaders will be recognized under a huge umbrella of prestigious award categories in sectors like Auto, FMCG, Retail, Health, E-commerce, Start-ups, Jewellery etc.
Emphasizing on the key objective of Women Achievers Awards 2023, Sushant Mohan, CEO, DMCL, highlighted, “Women-led businesses provide a great impetus to the economy. We, at IDPL, look forward to appreciate the efforts and accomplishments of women leaders and entrepreneurs, who have been game changers their respective sectors and hope to inspire many more women to join the league.”
Shridhar Mishra, CRO, IndiaDotCom Private Digital Limited, further added, “We, at IDPL, look forward identifying the key areas where the women achievers have shone in the dark and overcome the most challenging phases of their career. These awards are not just the recognition for the hard work put in by these women, but a motivation for the larger society to follow the suit.”
The work of the nominees will rigorously be reviewed by an esteemed team of Jury members based on various judging parameters such as Leadership, Accomplishments, and Future Potential etc.
