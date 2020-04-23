Does your health insurance provide coverage for coronavirus?

What is Excluded by Coronavirus Health Insurance Policy?

While you plan to purchase Coronavirus Health Insurance Policy, it is important to know that not all medical costs are covered by the policy. Here are the exclusions under the coronavirus insurance.

· Home Quarantine

The policy does not provide any coverage for the expenses that occur while being in quarantine at home.

· Pre-existing Diseases

The policy does not provide coverage for the expenses occurred for the treatment of pre-existing health diseases unless the waiting period is over.

· Non-recognized Quarantine Centre

The policy does not provide any coverage for the medical treatment expenses in case the individual is quarantine at a non-recognized center for Coronavirus treatment.

· Hospitalization without the Recommendation of Doctor

In case the person gets hospitalized without the recommendation of a qualified doctor, then the policy will not provide coverage for the hospitalization expenses occurring out of it.

· Pre-Natal and Post-Natal Expenses

The policy does not cover any pre or post-natal expenses suffered by the policyholder unless it leads to his/her hospitalization.