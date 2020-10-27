Dream11 achieves 5.3 Million+ user concurrency in Dream11 IPL 2020

The App experienced a surge of 44.4% traffic volume of active users during the opening match
As of 14th October, Dream11, India's Biggest Fantasy Sports Platform, achieved a technology milestone of 5.3 million+ concurrent users. The Dream11 platform experienced a surge of 44.4% traffic volume as against the final match of IPL 2019. As a sports tech brand dedicated to provide a seamless digital sports fan engagement to each and every one of its 9 crore users, Dream11 applies advanced technology and has built a robust back-end infrastructure to manage high traffic of users right before the match start time.
Dream11 enhanced the technology behind the platform for the “Dream11 IPL” to manage the ever-growing incoming traffic and ensure a seamless digital sports fan engagement experience fantasy sports platform a seamless experience for all the users.
Commenting on the technology behind Dream11, Abhishek Ravi, Chief Information Officer, Dream Sports & Dream11 said, “The IPL is one of the biggest sporting extravaganzas in India. Every year it gets bigger than the last and presents a fantastic opportunity for the Dream11 technology team to innovate and achieve industry-first milestones. This IPL was even more special as it was the “Dream11 IPL”. As India’s biggest fantasy sports platform in India with over 9 crore users, it is sacrosanct for us to provide a seamless and secure app experience to our users. Dream11 Tech has in-sourced most of the services and created new applications and software customised specifically for the needs of Dream11 users.”
