Dream11 achieves 5.3 Million+ user concurrency in Dream11 IPL 2020

Commenting on the technology behind Dream11, Abhishek Ravi, Chief Information Officer, Dream Sports & Dream11 said, “The IPL is one of the biggest sporting extravaganzas in India. Every year it gets bigger than the last and presents a fantastic opportunity for the Dream11 technology team to innovate and achieve industry-first milestones. This IPL was even more special as it was the “Dream11 IPL”. As India’s biggest fantasy sports platform in India with over 9 crore users, it is sacrosanct for us to provide a seamless and secure app experience to our users. Dream11 Tech has in-sourced most of the services and created new applications and software customised specifically for the needs of Dream11 users.”