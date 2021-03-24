Eatfit Signs Cricketing Star Devdutt Padikkal as Brand Ambassador

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Ankit Nagori, co-founder EatFit, said: “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Devdutt Padikkal to the Eatfit family. This collaboration will foster and strengthen the brand as well as chart new growth trajectories for Eatfit. Mr. Padikkal’s unwavering commitment, youthful exuberance and passion for the game will certainly establish a connect with our target audience. His aura is in perfect line with the brand identity we are trying to carve for Eatfit and we hope that our customers resonate with this collaboration. We are excited to work on some fun campaigns with him.”