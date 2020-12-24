Edtech platform edWisor launches edWisor Academy for Engineering and Management candidates

The 100% live learning platform is not only instrumental in addressing the skill deficit but also the employability pool of Engineering, and Marketing candidates by guaranteeing placements into reputed partner organizations. Moreover, their income sharing agreement (ISA) model allows students to undergo training for different subjects after the payment of registration fees, without having to pay for the entire course upfront. The student is only liable to pay the course amount once they gain employment, which eliminates the burden of fee from the students, enabling them to focus solely on getting skilled. The onus of employability thus shifts from the students to the EdTech platform.