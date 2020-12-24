Edtech platform edWisor launches edWisor Academy for Engineering and Management candidates

Will provide students and freshers college-like training via an online platform.
Committed to resolving the tech employability issue, the leading edtech platform, edWisor, has launched edWisor Online Academy. The academy aims at training students and freshers from Engineering and Management backgrounds, in Sales, Business Development, MERN Stack, Data Analysis, and Business Intelligence functions online.
The edWisor Academy will replicate the necessary elements of a regular offline college such as hands-on experience and real-time projects into their edtech platform. It will also keep smaller batch sizes to increase interaction and personalize the learning experience for an individual.
The 100% live learning platform is not only instrumental in addressing the skill deficit but also the employability pool of Engineering, and Marketing candidates by guaranteeing placements into reputed partner organizations. Moreover, their income sharing agreement (ISA) model allows students to undergo training for different subjects after the payment of registration fees, without having to pay for the entire course upfront. The student is only liable to pay the course amount once they gain employment, which eliminates the burden of fee from the students, enabling them to focus solely on getting skilled. The onus of employability thus shifts from the students to the EdTech platform.
The payment plan for the respective course comes with an EMI option. As per the agreement, students can pay back the course fee from their annual CTC in installments.
Speaking on the launch, Ramandeep Arora, founder and CEO, edWisor, said, "We are excited to take upskilling to the next level. edWisor Academy has a student-first policy, wherein we bring experiential training under the guidance of industry experts, just like a regular college, to an online platform. In fact, we have taken it up by more than just a notch with our smaller batch sizes that give students the individual attention that they require, and don't generally receive in a regular classroom. This way, they will be readily deployable at the onset, making them desirable for any tech role."
(We got this information in a press release).