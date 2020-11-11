Emoha Elder Care launches #EldersFirstDiwali campaign

The Diwali campaign’s latest video begins with the heart-warming images of an old woman living alone, reminiscing and cherishing the memories of the past. It goes on to show how she suddenly gets baffled on the assumption that a naughty kid in her neighbourhood is trying to disturb her and intrude into her privacy. The moment she steps out of her home, she ends up getting pleasantly surprised after seeing a delicately made Rangoli at her doorstep by the same kid and that brings immense joy to her.