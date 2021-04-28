eYantra acquires digital marketing agency Digital Ozone

Digital Ozone’s founder and CEO, Archana Purohit will serve as the CEO of eYantra Media, a subsidiary that will focus on building B2B SaaS marketing capabilities. Speaking on this development, she said, “Today, on an average, an organization with 250+ employees use more than 100 SaaS apps. Small firms of up to 50 employees use between 25-50 SaaS solutions. The pandemic has fastened SaaS adoption across all industries and business formats. Research states that by 2022, almost 75% of all organisations will be using one SaaS solution. To have an edge, it’s imperative to build partnerships that will help create thought leadership. With Digital media as the only channel of sales, it is time that we equip and prepare ourselves to cater to specialised marketing needs for selling technology to the untapped potential of B2B SaaS companies in India.”