FanCode launches online sports fan merchandising store - ‘FanCode Shop’

Talking about the partnership, Dheeraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals, said, “Delhi Capitals is delighted to have FanCode on board as our Official Merchandise Partner. ‘Fan First’ is an ethos we follow at Delhi Capitals, even in unprecedented scenarios like the current one, where our engagement with fans can be through digital platforms only. We emphasise on being a fan-friendly team, just like FanCode - which is why I am confident about this partnership being a mutually beneficial one for both of us.”