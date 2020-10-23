Fashion artist Sharmila Nair's project 'The Almirah' depicts mental state of women during covid

View this post on Instagram

The Almirah is a fashion art installation project depicting the several mental states of a woman during the COVID times. We are presenting the eighth and final state of mind 'Powerfulness'. After passing through myriads of emotions and fears, we finally realize the power of resistance, critical inquiry, and logical reasoning. With effective sanitization and protection, we are still fighting the COVID virus. The scientific community is working hard on finding a vaccine for the virus. We are in this together and we realize that nothing can dampen our progress and we amass immense willpower. Launching the eight and final photo and video of 'The Almirah' series. Conceived & Executed by Sharmila Nair @sharmila006 Camera: Ratheesh Ravindran @docart_productions Talent: Ramya Suvi @remmy_suvi Stylist: Caroline Joseph @_its_me_caroline Project Assistant: Satheesh Mohan @sakhaavu Art Director: Imnah Felix @imnahfelix Make-up: Ansari Izmake @ansariizmake013 Edit: Anzar Mohammed @anzarmohmed Sound: Krishnanunny KJ @krishnanunny_kj Hair: Shireen Yasir @shireen.yasir Special Thanks: Deepak Johny @deepak.johny Ziad Abdul Rahman, Khadija, @suviartizan Suvi Vijay, Bodhi, Sourav, Muralidharan Nair, Renuka Nair, Suraj Sunil, Rohan Menon, KP Sunil, Hemalatha Sunil, @anumolofficial Anumol, Paul, Sharath, Sundareshan, Sahajan, Red Studios Cochin This video is not for commercial purposes RedLotus 2020