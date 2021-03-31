FCB Ulka Group celebrates its 60th Anniversary in India!

The symbol, illustrated in FCB colors, marries our maturity in years and our ability to delve deep into brands. It represents dynamism. An ever-evolving identity. It epitomizes our DNA that echoes in our client relationships and we call them - Never Finished Partnerships. The bond and relationship we share with employees, past & present - Never Finished Relationships. The journey, where we walk with our clients, the solutions we present them with and the iconic campaigns we create with them - Never Finished Stories. The brave work that we create that not just wins awards but has the power to impact societies and cultures; to change values, beliefs and behaviours to make a better world - Never Finished Creativity. The nature to delve deep into the roots to understand our brands by using our proprietary tools such as Brand Bedrock and People & Patterns - Never Finished Thinking. The commitment we make to every single one of our clients, old and new, large and small - Never Finished Passion. Using innovative business/ market solutions for brands, with new ways to reach consumers - Never Finished Ideas.