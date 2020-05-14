Fever Network’s ‘100 Hours 100 Stars – Wraps up with the biggest names from different walks of life’

International Heartthrob Bryan Adams joined the bandwagon of 100 Hours 100 Stars in the finale hour of the initiative. While speaking to Radio One RJ Erica he revealed that the news of the global lockdown reached him during his tour in Scandinavian. He goes on to say “I wonder when would be the next time ten thousand people will assemble for a live concert! But from a family perspective it’s very nice, we are spending more time together looks like it’s an extended family vacation. Home schooling is challenging by the way! But I do not have any work lined up for the rest of the year, and if I am in this position, I am extremely worried about the millions out there who are facing the same challenge”