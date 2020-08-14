Gordon Ramsay returns with 'Uncharted' season two

Some of the adventures — culinary and otherwise — that Ramsay experiences this season include:

Risking life and limb by participating in a traditional bull race in a remote West Sumatran rice paddy field;

Braving Tasmania’s stormy waters to hose-dive among the rocks for giant spiny lobsters;

Leaping from a helicopter into high waves to harvest mussels along the South African coast;

Exploring a bat-infested Indonesian cave system in search of giant prawns;

Racing a four-wheeler through Louisiana’s dangerously muddy back roads to forage for fresh greens and hunt for bullfrogs and crawfish;

Plunging into Norway’s frigid waters to uncover the bounty of ingredients found within the fjords;

And battling strong surf to catch fish using traditional techniques in South India — that is, with a 90-kilogram net out at sea.