Gordon Ramsay returns with 'Uncharted' season two

Premiering on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 8 Pm on National Geographic.
Gordon Ramsay laces his boots, grabs his knives and buckles up as he hits the road again in the second season of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, premiering on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 8pm on National Geographic. The multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete continues his adventure across the globe in his relentless pursuit of culinary inspiration.
Season two follows Ramsay as he embarks on more exhilarating adventures, exploring India’s culture through food. From the coast to the mountains of southern India, Chef Ramsay unlocks the complex flavors of the region known as the spice trade capital of the world. He battles ocean waves with a giant fishing net, fights the searing sting of fire ants, speeds through hilly dirt roads in a tiny rally car and has his mouth torched by the extremely spicy local fare, all before attempting to impress a women’s collective of artisan cooks with his take on their local cuisine. Tough-as-nails chef, food historian and television host Shri Bala takes Ramsay under her wing and gives him a lesson on India’s celebrated spice history.
Apart from India, Ramsay feasts his way through Tasmania, South Africa, Indonesia, Louisiana, Norway, and Guyana, venturing even more off grid and off recipe to explore global cuisines. He journeys deep into the landscape of each place he visits. From swimming in great white shark-infested waters to participating in a traditional bull run, Ramsay risks life and limb in his biggest and boldest missions yet in order to achieve edible excellence. The series will air globally in 172 countries and 43 languages. Season two follows Ramsay as he embarks on more exhilarating adventures, exploring world cultures through food.
“We are exploring seven new regions this season, each with vastly different culinary customs and history,” said Ramsay. “We get the opportunity to learn from the locals and hear their stories, and that gives us a much deeper experience and understanding of the world around us.”
Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay partakes in culinary customs and learn about delicious delicacies and fresh flavours unique to each region. Every ingredient he harvests, dish he tastes and person he meets will inspire him to create a recipe from scratch, intended to represent the heart of that culture. Each episode concludes with Ramsay challenging himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for locals he met during his journey.
Some of the adventures — culinary and otherwise — that Ramsay experiences this season include:
Risking life and limb by participating in a traditional bull race in a remote West Sumatran rice paddy field;
Braving Tasmania’s stormy waters to hose-dive among the rocks for giant spiny lobsters;
Leaping from a helicopter into high waves to harvest mussels along the South African coast;
Exploring a bat-infested Indonesian cave system in search of giant prawns;
Racing a four-wheeler through Louisiana’s dangerously muddy back roads to forage for fresh greens and hunt for bullfrogs and crawfish;
Plunging into Norway’s frigid waters to uncover the bounty of ingredients found within the fjords;
And battling strong surf to catch fish using traditional techniques in South India — that is, with a 90-kilogram net out at sea.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted is produced by Studio Ramsay for National Geographic. For Studio Ramsay, executive producers are Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Jon Kroll. For National Geographic, executive producer is Betsy Forhan, vice president of production is Kevin Tao Mohs and executive vice president of National Geographic unscripted entertainment is Geoff Daniels.