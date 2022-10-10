Grihalakshmi Home Chef, the culinary competition in Kerala winds up its third season successfully

The third season of Home Chef was one of the most eagerly anticipated competitions among Kerala's culinary superstars. Bringing interesting dishes enriched with traditional flavours of Kerala was the theme of the competition. The zonal rounds of the competition took place in Ernakulam, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Kannur, Kottayam & Kozhikode. 15 participants were selected for the final round. The eminent judging panel at the grand finale included Grand Hyatt Chef De Cuisine Latha, Ibis Hotel Executive Subin Mecheri and Lilly Babu Jose. The accuracy of the dish, the taste, the use of traditional ingredients and the presentation were the virtues for selecting the winners. Maimoona Haneefa was crowned the winner and her winning dish was Chakkapodi Idikkozhi Thoran. With Ambazhanga Prathaman, Sheeba Saneesh won second place. Shamla Ummar with Thakkarakizhi won third place.