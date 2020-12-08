Hamdard Laboratories’ launches new campaign ‘Healthy India

Shivangini Jajoria, Senior VP & Senior Business Director, Mirchi Entertainment Network India Ltd. said, “With increasing pollution, poor AQI levels and the threat of widespread infection is looming large and we are happy to associate with Hamdard Laboratories for driving the movement of a healthier nation. The campaign, ‘Healthy India, Hamdard India’, in partnership witnesses a grand launch of a new station jingle on Mirchi that claims ‘Mirchi Sunne Wale Ab Always Khush, and Always Healthy’ with Hamdard on 9th December. With this campaign, both Mirchi and Hamdard aim to share insightful information with its audiences and help Indians to keep a check of their health and well-being. This partnership is even more meaningful as Hamdard has kept India healthy with its products and services for the last 112 years and Mirchi has always promised to keep its listeners positive, come what may.”