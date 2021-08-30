Here’s How You Can Save and Invest for Your Child’s Education

Investment Instruments

For instance, you can start SIP online for convenience and start investing in mutual funds for your child’s education. SIP is a Systematic Investment Plan. A SIP allows you to keep putting small sachets of finance in a pocket specially designed for your kid's higher education. It's one of the smartest ways as it troubles you little and gives you at the end of a term what you want. You want peace and freedom from anxiety about your child’s future. There, in the SIPs, is the magic of compounding that does the trick and before you know, the fund is ready.

SIP works by way of small investments that you make every month that accumulate into a corpus over some time. This way you dodge the rough onslaught of negative market forces during their dips because of the law of average that works in your favour. You win some and you lose some, but on balance, you are a gainer and a handsome gainer. You are not given the tough and humiliating choice of falling back on loans from friends and associates and living a life of ignominy lest you should hide in shame failing to pay them back.