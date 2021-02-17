Heritage Novandie Foods launches French Yogurt brand Mamie Yova in India

The brand is also using Augmented Reality (AR) based connected packaging to engage with the audience, enhance the product experience and get consumer insights
Heritage Novandie Foods, a joint venture between Heritage Foods Ltd. and Novandie Foods, a subsidiary of Andros, France, started in 2017, today announced their entry in the Indian market with its first line of products. With the combined legacy close to nine decades of its parent companies, the start-up is now introducing deliciously French Yogurt recipes for the Indian market through their Yoghurt brand – Mamie Yova. In the initial phase, the brand will be available across 5 cities in India, namely, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Baroda, and plans to scale it up to Hyderabad and Bangalore soon.
Excited about the launch, Vivek Mani, CEO, Heritage Novandie Foods Private Ltd., said, “Driven by the sentiment of 'spoonful of smiles’, Mamie Yova’s milk, real fruit-based French recipe, ‘Stirred Yogurts’, along with a unique new product, ‘Yo Pop’ (a drinkable yogurt), are a complete blend of nourishment and fulfillment for the Indian taste buds. Mamie Yova carries the legacy and expertise of two giants in the food sector, bringing forth a unique combination for an unforgettable experience.”
Each product category offers four variants. The Stirred fruit yogurts include Mango, Strawberry, Lychee and Blueberry. The Yo Pop, a unique innovation designed exclusively for the Indian market, is a first of its kind set drinkable flavored yogurt. This set product aims to create a strong engagement with its consumers: they need to shake it until they hear it ’pop‘ and then shake it again to turn it into their very own drinkable yoghurt. The flavor profiles for Yo Pop include Banana, Vanilla, Pina Colada and Mango.
“French yogurts combines the goodness of milk, yumminess of fruits and probiotic cultures for good gut health and immunity and Yo Pop is a complete new experience in the category. With Mamie as our inspiration, we bring to you a complete blend of nourishment and fulfillment. We aim to ensure we can spread smiles through a unique experience filled with guilt free indulgence”, Vivek added.
Expressing her views, Brahmani Nara, executive director, Heritage Foods Ltd., said, “We take immense pride in introducing our milestone brand with a true world-class F&B organization like Novandie, a subsidiary of Andros France. While Mamie Yova carries the Frenchness into its product range, it also ensures the brand is deep-rooted in India. We have heavily invested in the state of art facility at Palghar, Maharashtra. Making it an Indian brand for the Indian consumers.”
Emilie Moulard - India Country Manager, Andros, added her thoughts, saying, “Yogurt has always been an important component of daily meals, in every household, in France. Since 1970 our yogurt brand in France, Mamie Nova, has been a consumer favorite. In India, the brand is making its debut with the name Mamie Yova, where Mamie means ‘grandmother’ - a term most families associate with experience, trust and tradition, while ‘Yova’ symbolizes being young at heart; thus, making a strong connection with the Indian audience. With our proven experience and legacy, we are positive we will achieve a strong foothold in the Indian market.”
Filled with the goodness of French gastronomy, Mamie Yova is an Indian brand having its state-of-the-art production facility set up in Palghar, Mumbai. Mamie Yova’s Deliciously French Stirred Fruit Yogurts and the Yo Pop are ready to be made available through multiple distributors and retailers, spread across modern trade, standalone supermarkets, and ecommerce channels.
Along with the launch of its two unique ranges of products, the brand is also taking a unique digital approach to replicate the in-person experience for its consumers. Using Augmented Reality (AR) based connected packaging, Mamie Yova is making its way to the phones and, thus, to the lives of their audience, overcoming challenges of physical distancing that needs to be followed amidst the pandemic.
“Consumers will get a chance to engage with the brand and discover more about Mamie and the products, along with learning a new product usage. Unlike the typical scenario of undertaking on-ground activities during the launch, we are using AR to create a brand connect with the audience, explain them the product usag
