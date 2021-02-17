Heritage Novandie Foods launches French Yogurt brand Mamie Yova in India

Heritage Novandie Foods, a joint venture between Heritage Foods Ltd. and Novandie Foods, a subsidiary of Andros, France, started in 2017, today announced their entry in the Indian market with its first line of products. With the combined legacy close to nine decades of its parent companies, the start-up is now introducing deliciously French Yogurt recipes for the Indian market through their Yoghurt brand – Mamie Yova. In the initial phase, the brand will be available across 5 cities in India, namely, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Baroda, and plans to scale it up to Hyderabad and Bangalore soon.