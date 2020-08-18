Hindware launches ‘Saaf Raho - Safe Raho’ initiative

Installs contactless hand washing booths at eight high footfall locations in the National Capital Region.
Reiterating its commitment towards promoting good health and hygiene in the society, Brilloca, makers of India’s iconic bath ware solutions brand, Hindware, has introduced the first-of-its-kind campaign, titled – ‘Saaf Raho, Safe Raho’.
In keeping with the brand’s legacy of driving innovation as per the needs of the community, the sensor-based handwashing system addresses one of the key priorities of the nation, i.e., creating awareness and building access to safe and hygienic hand-washing facilities at public places.
The contactless systems are being initially installed at eight sites in the National Capital Region, including four in Delhi, two in Gurugram and two in Noida.
To create awareness among the masses and drive behavior change, the Company has introduced a series of thoughtful initiatives, both on-ground and through its social media platforms (@Hindware_Homes on YouTube, twitter, Facebook and Instagram). These include safety-oriented video and posts, instructions on using the contactless handwashing booths and interactions with users near the stations.
Commenting on the occasion, Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, Brilloca Limited, said, “Hindware has remained committed to promote health and hygiene in the society, and the Contactless Handwashing System is reflective of our efforts in this direction. As the nation transitions through the Unlock phase, there is a need to stay cautious while we get into our routines. Safety is of prime importance, however, it is not always close at hand when we venture out. With our new initiative, we are aiming to not only bring safe hygiene practices to the masses, but also drive a behavior change which is imperative in the new normal.”
Crafted after a thorough field study at Hindware Design Studio, the contactless hand wash system come fitted with sensor operated faucet, basin and foot operated soap dispenser with a digital sensor, keeping a count of hand-washes at that particular station.
Charu Malhotra Bhatia, Vice President - Marketing., Brilloca Limited, added, “It is imperative that the brands, with their expertise and knowledge, bring solutions that contribute towards the larger priority of the nation. Through this initiative, we want to do our bit where there is a seamless connect with our products & offerings with the societal cause. Coming from a brand of Indian lineage & our legacy, we take it as our responsibility to drive behavioural change in the changed normal.”
