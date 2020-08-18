Hindware launches ‘Saaf Raho - Safe Raho’ initiative

Commenting on the occasion, Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, Brilloca Limited, said, “Hindware has remained committed to promote health and hygiene in the society, and the Contactless Handwashing System is reflective of our efforts in this direction. As the nation transitions through the Unlock phase, there is a need to stay cautious while we get into our routines. Safety is of prime importance, however, it is not always close at hand when we venture out. With our new initiative, we are aiming to not only bring safe hygiene practices to the masses, but also drive a behavior change which is imperative in the new normal.”