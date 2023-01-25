HISTORY TV18 premieres 9th season of OMG! Yeh Mera India

Stories on the show aren’t just incredible, but also touching. Avinash Kaul, Managing Director, AETN18 and CEO-Broadcast for Network18 is thrilled about the direction in which this show continues to take factual entertainment, “The best stories are those that strike a chord and that viewers engage with at a deeper level. With OMG! Yeh Mera India, we present a series that emphasizes real-world, positive stories of uncommon individuality and bold inventiveness that can benefit the collective. At HistoryTV18, we are committed to creating a show that is a testament to those who truly make India incredible. A nation of people who we can all be proud of, whether for their ideas, abilities, achievements or creative genius. The show has been created with a vision to inspire countless others, not just in their capacity to dream, but also to do more, be better and work towards shared solutions for a brighter future.”