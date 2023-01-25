HISTORY TV18 premieres 9th season of OMG! Yeh Mera India

The new season will be telecast on 26th January, 8 pm.
HistoryTV18 is set to launch a brand new season of its flagship local production – OMG! Yeh Mera India on Thursday, 26th January at 8 PM.
Premiering on the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day, season 9 of the hit series promises to inspire a sense of wonder, appreciation and celebration among viewers, leaving some surprised and others, beaming with pride.
The new season of the HistoryTV18 original, hosted by popular television star Krushna Abhishek, features 40 exclusive stories from across the country, airing over ten weekly episodes.
Krushna Abhishek, who has presented the show since its inception, shared his thoughts on the Season 9 launch, “Hosting every season of OMG! feels like a homecoming for me, thanks to the unwavering love and support of our loyal viewers. This season has been special since I got a chance to travel around the country and personally meet and film with several of the amazing people whose life and work, we showcase on the programme! It is wonderful to see the varied dimensions and unique achievements of fellow Indians first-hand. Real-life hero stories of courage and conviction, of following one’s own path, being one of a kind and making an impact, is very inspiring. I feel honored and humbled to have had the privilege of bringing these stories to viewers.”
Previous seasons of OMG! Yeh Mera India have enthralled millions of viewers across television and digital platforms, so far generating over 2 billion views and 10 billion impressions.
Stories on the show aren’t just incredible, but also touching. Avinash Kaul, Managing Director, AETN18 and CEO-Broadcast for Network18 is thrilled about the direction in which this show continues to take factual entertainment, “The best stories are those that strike a chord and that viewers engage with at a deeper level. With OMG! Yeh Mera India, we present a series that emphasizes real-world, positive stories of uncommon individuality and bold inventiveness that can benefit the collective. At HistoryTV18, we are committed to creating a show that is a testament to those who truly make India incredible. A nation of people who we can all be proud of, whether for their ideas, abilities, achievements or creative genius. The show has been created with a vision to inspire countless others, not just in their capacity to dream, but also to do more, be better and work towards shared solutions for a brighter future.”