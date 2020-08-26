Home Grown Agency Celebrates 30

Speaking on the occasion, Subhashish Tripathy, managing director, Sanket Communications said, “Throughout this journey of 30 years, one thing that has been consistent is our sincerity and dedication to our clients. In short our focus has always been to offer the best communication in an integrated manner. In the current situation gauging the need of the hour, Sanket plans to offer affordable branding services to the struggling MSME sector. There is a plan afoot to host a series of webinars to educate and guide aspiring local entrepreneurs to go global.”