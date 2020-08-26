Home Grown Agency Celebrates 30

Sanket Communications , a leading Advertising & PR Agency of Eastern India completes 3 decades in the communication industry and all set to explore new avenues of communication in the current global scenario.
Sanket Communications, celebrated its 30th Foundation Day on 1st August this year. The company had its humble beginnings in the temple city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha and today boasts of a pan India presence.
The anniversary celebrations were held on a digital platform through video conferencing, wherein employees from all over India (Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Dehradun, Rajahmundry and Vadodara) besides the associates of the company participated and shared their experiences.
Speaking on the occasion, Subhashish Tripathy, managing director, Sanket Communications said, “Throughout this journey of 30 years, one thing that has been consistent is our sincerity and dedication to our clients. In short our focus has always been to offer the best communication in an integrated manner. In the current situation gauging the need of the hour, Sanket plans to offer affordable branding services to the struggling MSME sector. There is a plan afoot to host a series of webinars to educate and guide aspiring local entrepreneurs to go global.”
Sanket Communications’ service portfolio includes besides branding services, event management of large public functions, PR, social media management and webinar management. Sanket’s current client roster ranges from Fortune 500 companies to leading government corporations to start- ups.
If you are an upcountry brand and require an agency with years of hands on experience they could be the people you want
(We got this information in a press release).