HUL introduces new homecare brand - Nature Protect

The products in this brand are in the disinfectant and germ-killing space and feature neem and naturally derived ingredients.
With the new normal posing unknown hygiene and safety challenges, the need for a sustained hygiene solution that is built for the new reality has never been more pertinent.
Unleashing the superpower of nature, Hindustan Unilever Limited, the largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company in India, launches Nature Protect. A range of innovative hygiene products infused with neem extract and naturally derived active, Nature Protect is specially formulated keeping in mind the current consumer requirements.
With its product range proven to offer best in class germ protection, Nature Protect takes a 360-degree approach to hygiene effective in, on and around you, thereby standing as a safe solution to deliver hygiene anytime, anywhere.
Talking about the launch, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD, Hindustan Unilever, said, “Hygiene has always been an important aspect of life but is now gaining paramount importance especially in times like these. Our research has shown that consumers are looking out for safe yet effective cleaning products, and their increased focus on hygiene is related to holistic wellbeing. It is imperative for us to reassess what has been accepted as routine practice and adopt a recalibrated approach that befits the new normal.”
Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director – Home Care & Vice President – Home Care, Unilever South Asia, Hindustan Unilever, further added, “Consumers today have evolved in the journey from being intimidated by the threat to learning to live with it. They are becoming more conscious, seeking safer, more effective options in convenient formats that guarantee superior hygiene standards. Their cleaning behavior demands solutions that are created for specific touchpoints. Nature Protect is our one-stop range for all hygiene requirements that is powered by naturally derived active and neem. Consumers are aware of the power of nature and neem, that this range of hygiene products are crafted with while delivering impactful, effective results.”
The Nature Protect range is available at outlets in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka as well as on leading ecommerce platforms such as Amazon across India.