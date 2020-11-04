HUL introduces new homecare brand - Nature Protect

Talking about the launch, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD, Hindustan Unilever, said, “Hygiene has always been an important aspect of life but is now gaining paramount importance especially in times like these. Our research has shown that consumers are looking out for safe yet effective cleaning products, and their increased focus on hygiene is related to holistic wellbeing. It is imperative for us to reassess what has been accepted as routine practice and adopt a recalibrated approach that befits the new normal.”