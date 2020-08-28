Hungama Play’s Ratri ke Yatri reaches 52.4 million episodic views

The show received more than 23.1 million episodic views within the first week of its release.
Hungama Play’s latest original show, has received over 52.4 million episodic views in 30 days since its release on 21st July. The show received more than 23.1 million episodic views within the first week of its release, with almost 65% of these registering over the first weekend. Further, 72% of the viewers watched all the episodes, with 46% of the viewers watching all the episodes in a single session.
The show reached a wide audience through Hungama’s extensive distribution network. Besides Hungama Play, the show is available to stream on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV, Airtel Xstream App, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, MX Player and Android TVs like LG, TCL, OnePlus TV, CVTE and CloudWalker. Additionally, Hungama’s association with Xiaomi also enabled consumers to watch the show via Hungama Play on Mi TV and Mi Video.
Speaking about the show’s success, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Besides focusing on narratives and storytelling to build a compelling library, we have laid a lot of emphasis on building a robust distribution network. Our shows are available in 190 countries and are consumed on different ecosystems. We are glad that Ratri ke Yatri was appreciated by the viewers and are excited to offer an enticing slate of originals over the next few months.”
Ratri ke Yatri is an anthology that features 5 unique and thought-provoking stories set in red light areas. The show is headlined by an ensemble cast comprising some of the biggest actors from the television industry, including Sudhir Pande, Anju Mahendru, Iqbal Khan, Barkha Sengupta, Parag Tyagi, Avinash Mukherjee, Shiny Doshi, Renee Dhyani, Mansi Srivastava, Reyhna Pandit and Akashdeep Arora. It also stars popular television actors like Pyomri Mehta, Supriya Shukla and Indresh Malik in key roles. The show is produced by Anil V Kumar Productions in association with Hungama Digital Media. All episodes of the show have been directed by Anil V Kumar.
(We got this information in a press release).