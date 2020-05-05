In an Industry first, Shemaroo TV channel launches with simulcast on Facebook

Staying true to its brand philosophy of 'Badalte Aaj Ke Liye', Shemaroo TV is a perfect destination for viewers looking for family entertainment, that has a blend of Indianness but with a modern feel to it. In the first week of the launch, Shemaroo TV will be airing the mythological series - Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, Jai Bajrangbali, Mata Ki Chowki, followed by a daily dose of drama with Dil Se Dua Saubhagyavatibhava, and iconic sitcom of the 90's Zabaan Sambhalke. Moreover, the prime time will see romantic, family-drama shows and horror series such as, Geet Hui Se Parayi, Sshh Koi Hai, to name a few. The channel also has 6 hours of fresh content along with famous Hindi movies that will be showcased on weekends.