India Today Group announces special programming line-up for upcoming Bihar Elections 2020

With an aim to offer its viewers the most extensive coverage, the India Today Group has an array of unmatched programming content produced exclusively for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.
On Aaj Tak, there are 6 dedicated shows being aired - ‘Hello Kaun’ – an interactive show on issues that impact Bihar, ‘Election Express’ - an election travelogue, ‘Swetpatra’ - detailed analysis of Bihar elections, ‘Patliputra’ - political history of Bihar, ‘Kiska hoga Rajtilak’ - news-based election bulletin and ‘Bullet Reporter’ - Electoral journey through 10 constituencies with Deputy Editor Chitra Tripathi.
Bringing a holistic news watching experience this election season, India Today TV, the leading English News Channel is also armed with a series of special programmes exclusive to the Bihar elections. The programming includes 'Bihar Express'- a compilation of stories from the heart of the action; 'Ground Zero Bihar' with anchor Rajdeep Sardesai – news stories from ground zero of the first elections since the Coronavirus pandemic and ‘X Factor’ which will tackle the issues that matter the most in these elections.
Both Aaj Tak and India Today TV will have dedicated live bulletins in the morning on each polling day with comprehensive reports from on-ground team of reporters. The channels will be Live from 5 to 10 pm on last day of polling with the most credible exit poll and Counting Day will be covered extensively with special programming from 6:00 am onwards.
On digital, an exclusive campaign ‘Garv se Bihari’ is underway with which the brand is reaching out to the youth of Bihar through various celebrities and social media influencers. The campaign aims to evoke a sense of pride in not only being a citizen of Bihar but a responsible citizen as well. The influencers will discuss the importance of exercising the right to vote while ensuring everyone follows the pandemic protocols of mask, sanitization and distancing norms. The idea here is to drive home the point that being proud citizens means responsibility towards self, society and the State.
In print, India Today, India’s most read weekly news magazine is focusing on special analysis and in-depth features on why the ‘Battle for Bihar’ matters, including profiles of key political personalities, SWOT analysis of the contesting parties, the colour of the campaign battle and what the outcome will mean for both the state and the country.
