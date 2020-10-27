India Today Group announces special programming line-up for upcoming Bihar Elections 2020

On digital, an exclusive campaign ‘Garv se Bihari’ is underway with which the brand is reaching out to the youth of Bihar through various celebrities and social media influencers. The campaign aims to evoke a sense of pride in not only being a citizen of Bihar but a responsible citizen as well. The influencers will discuss the importance of exercising the right to vote while ensuring everyone follows the pandemic protocols of mask, sanitization and distancing norms. The idea here is to drive home the point that being proud citizens means responsibility towards self, society and the State.