India Today’s Rajasthan Tak launches its own website

The channel has a presence across all social media platforms.
India Today’s digital-first group of channels, Tak, has expanded its online-presence with a newly launched website – www.RajasthanTak.com. With this, the company is strengthening its hold as a leading digital player in the regional-news market.
This will be the group’s 6th native-product after CrimeTak.in, TheSportsTak.com, MumbaiTak.in, UPTak.in and GujaratTak.in. Rajasthan Tak has a strong social-media presence with more than a million subscribers/followers on various social-media platforms. The new website will have a bouquet of content ranging from news-articles, web-stories & videos in a mobile and desktop friendly format.
Commenting on the launch, Milind Khandekar, managing editor, Tak channels, says “After leading the market through our various social media channels, we are ready to scale-up our presence in Rajasthan with Rajasthantak.com. The idea is to give our audience a holistic content-offering over and above videos. The new platform will host in-depth news articles, web-stories, photo-galleries and live-updates from Rajasthan.
He further adds, “In the past one year we have successfully moved to native-platforms in various geographies like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh & Gujarat. We will surely be covering more regional markets in the near future.”
Adding to the reasons for launching the new website, Vivek Gaur, CEO, digital-first channels, TV Today, says, “In the past one year, Rajasthan Tak generated more than 300 million views on social media. By moving to our own-destination, we aim to build a content-rich ecosystem for the end-user.”