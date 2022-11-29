India Today’s Rajasthan Tak launches its own website



India Today’s digital-first group of channels, Tak, has expanded its online-presence with a newly launched website – www.RajasthanTak.com. With this, the company is strengthening its hold as a leading digital player in the regional-news market.

This will be the group’s 6th native-product after CrimeTak.in, TheSportsTak.com, MumbaiTak.in, UPTak.in and GujaratTak.in. Rajasthan Tak has a strong social-media presence with more than a million subscribers/followers on various social-media platforms. The new website will have a bouquet of content ranging from news-articles, web-stories & videos in a mobile and desktop friendly format.