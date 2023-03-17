IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited announces its fourth season of Bollywoodlife.com Awards 2023

Highlighting the key objective of BollywoodLife.com Awards, Devadas Krishnan, CEO, IndiaDotcom Private Digital Limited, said “BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 is not just an ordinary award, but a celebration of all aspects of the Entertainment industry – involving the ones who make content, the ones who consume it, and the ones who want to be a part of it. The active participation of fans across the globe has encouraged us to make every season a much bigger and exciting one. ”